Heated Sleeping Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a sleeping bag with heated pads, It can keep warm in temperatures as low as negative 10 degrees.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heated Sleeping Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Heated Sleeping Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heated Sleeping Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 Heating Pads Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heated Sleeping Bag include Coleman, Kolfox, Oztent, Vango, Ignik, TRAVHEAT, KingCamp and Huizhou Melors Plastic Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heated Sleeping Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2 Heating Pads
4 Heating Pads
Others
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adults
Children
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heated Sleeping Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heated Sleeping Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heated Sleeping Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Heated Sleeping Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coleman
Kolfox
Oztent
Vango
Ignik
TRAVHEAT
KingCamp
Huizhou Melors Plastic Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heated Sleeping Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heated Sleeping Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heated Sleeping Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heated Sleeping Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heated Sleeping Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heated Sleeping Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heated Sleeping Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heated Sleeping Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heated Sleeping Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Heated Sleepi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications