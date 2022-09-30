Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection include Kaifeng Pharmaceutical, Cisen Pharmaceutical Co, REYOUNG, Lunanbeite, Haishan Pharmaceutical, TAISHENG, Yikangyaoye, Huitian and Yangtze River Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market, by Specification, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Specification, 2021 (%)

1 ml

5 ml

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Treatment of Congestive Heart Failure

Angina Treatment

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Isosorbide Mononitrate Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kaifeng Pharmaceutical

Cisen Pharmaceutical Co

REYOUNG

Lunanbeite

Haishan Pharmaceutical

TAISHENG

Yikangyaoye

Huitian

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical

Jingfengzhiyao

Huarunshuanghe

