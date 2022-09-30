Expanded PTFE Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded PTFE Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Square Meters)

Global top five Expanded PTFE Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expanded PTFE Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.025-0.5mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expanded PTFE Tape include Polyfluor, GORE, Guarnitex, GE Energy, Donaldson Company, Zhejiang Jiari, 3M, Anti-Seize Technology and Teadit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expanded PTFE Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Meters)

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

0.025-0.5mm

0.5-8mm

8-15mm

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Meters)

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Biochemical

Oil Industry

Others

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Square Meters)

Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expanded PTFE Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expanded PTFE Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expanded PTFE Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Square Meters)

Key companies Expanded PTFE Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polyfluor

GORE

Guarnitex

GE Energy

Donaldson Company

Zhejiang Jiari

3M

Anti-Seize Technology

Teadit

Rogers Corporation

Shanghai Lanle Plastics

Jiangxi Beluns Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expanded PTFE Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expanded PTFE Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expanded PTFE Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expanded PTFE Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded PTFE Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expanded PTFE Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded PTFE Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Thickness – Global Expanded PTFE Tape

