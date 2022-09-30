Global and United States Rum Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Rum market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Rum market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
White
Gold
Dark
Segment by Application
Cocktail
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Demerara Distillers
Amrut Distilleries
Bacardi
Brugal
Diageo
Gruppo Campari
La Martiniquaise
Pernod Ricard
Radico Khaitan
Stock Spirits
Tanduay Distillers
United Spirits
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rum Product Introduction
1.2 Global Rum Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Rum Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Rum Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Rum Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Rum Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Rum Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Rum Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rum in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rum Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Rum Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Rum Industry Trends
1.5.2 Rum Market Drivers
1.5.3 Rum Market Challenges
1.5.4 Rum Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Rum Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 White
2.1.2 Gold
2.1.3 Dark
2.2 Global Rum Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Rum Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Rum Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Rum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United States Rum Market Size by Type
2.3.1 United States Rum Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3.2 United States Rum Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States 8K UHD TV Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States 5-Axis CNC Machines Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States 5G Equipment Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Ablation Catheters Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications