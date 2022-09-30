IVD Antibody Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IVD Antibody
This report contains market size and forecasts of IVD Antibody in global, including the following market information:
Global IVD Antibody Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IVD Antibody Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IVD Antibody companies in 2021 (%)
The global IVD Antibody market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
mAb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IVD Antibody include BD PharMingen, Abcam, R&D Systems, Cell Signaling Technology, Affymatrix, BioLegend, Santa Cruz Biotechnologies, Beckman Coulter and Roche/Ventana. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IVD Antibody manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IVD Antibody Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IVD Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
mAb
pAb
rAbs
Global IVD Antibody Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IVD Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
RIA
ELISA
CLIA
LFIA
Other
Global IVD Antibody Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IVD Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IVD Antibody revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IVD Antibody revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IVD Antibody sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IVD Antibody sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD PharMingen
Abcam
R&D Systems
Cell Signaling Technology
Affymatrix
BioLegend
Santa Cruz Biotechnologies
Beckman Coulter
Roche/Ventana
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IVD Antibody Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IVD Antibody Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IVD Antibody Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IVD Antibody Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IVD Antibody Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global IVD Antibody Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IVD Antibody Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IVD Antibody Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IVD Antibody Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IVD Antibody Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IVD Antibody Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IVD Antibody Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers IVD Antibody Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IVD Antibody Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IVD Antibody Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IVD Antibody Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IVD Antibody Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 mAb
4.1.3 pAb
4.1.4 rAbs
4.2 By Type – Gl
