Zirconium Corundum Brick Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zircon Bricks, a kind of shaped refractory brick, are manufactured with stable zircon sand and over 64% zircon content. Zircon Brick belongs to acid refractory material with various properties of high mechanical strength, good thermal shock resistance, high refractoriness under load, strong erosion resistance and high density and etc. Zircon Bricks can be widely used in glass furnace, Ladle, pure steel furnace, non-ferrous metal smelting furnace and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconium Corundum Brick in global, including the following market information:

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Zirconium Corundum Brick companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconium Corundum Brick market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fused Zirconium Corundum Brick Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Corundum Brick include Rongsheng Kiln Refractory, Xinmi Zhengxing Refractory Materials, Luoyang Wanhao New Material, Shennan Refractory Company, Henan Lite Refractory, KT Refractories, CH REFRACTORIES, North Refractories and Zibo Jucos. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconium Corundum Brick manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fused Zirconium Corundum Brick

Sintered Zirconium Corundum Brick

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconium Corundum Brick revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconium Corundum Brick revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconium Corundum Brick sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Zirconium Corundum Brick sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rongsheng Kiln Refractory

Xinmi Zhengxing Refractory Materials

Luoyang Wanhao New Material

Shennan Refractory Company

Henan Lite Refractory

KT Refractories

CH REFRACTORIES

North Refractories

Zibo Jucos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zirconium Corundum Brick Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zirconium Corundum Brick Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconium Corundum Brick Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconium Corundum Brick Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Corundum Brick Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconium Corundum Brick Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Corundum Brick Companies

4 S

