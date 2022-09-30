Organic Flame Retardant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Organic Flame Retardant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Flame Retardant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Flame Retardant include LANXESS, Guangzhou YinSu Flame Retardant New Material Co.,LTD., Huber, ICL, Daihachi Chemical Industry, ADEKA, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, ZHEJIANG WANSHENG and Shandong Moris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organophosphorus Flame Retardant

Organic Halogen Flame Retardant

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Transportation

Textile

Others

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Organic Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Guangzhou YinSu Flame Retardant New Material Co.,LTD.

Huber

ICL

Daihachi Chemical Industry

ADEKA

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

ZHEJIANG WANSHENG

Shandong Moris

Clariant

Ocean Chem

Qingdao Fundchem

Shengmei Plastify

Dianshifang Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Flame Retardant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Flame Retardant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Flame Retardant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Flame Retardant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Flame Retardant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Flame Retardant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Flame Retardant Companies

4 Sights by Product

