Organic Flame Retardant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Organic Flame Retardant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Flame Retardant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organophosphorus Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Flame Retardant include LANXESS, Guangzhou YinSu Flame Retardant New Material Co.,LTD., Huber, ICL, Daihachi Chemical Industry, ADEKA, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, ZHEJIANG WANSHENG and Shandong Moris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organophosphorus Flame Retardant
Organic Halogen Flame Retardant
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical and Electronics
Building and Construction
Transportation
Textile
Others
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Organic Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LANXESS
Guangzhou YinSu Flame Retardant New Material Co.,LTD.
Huber
ICL
Daihachi Chemical Industry
ADEKA
Jiangsu Yoke Technology
ZHEJIANG WANSHENG
Shandong Moris
Clariant
Ocean Chem
Qingdao Fundchem
Shengmei Plastify
Dianshifang Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Flame Retardant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Flame Retardant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Flame Retardant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Flame Retardant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Flame Retardant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Flame Retardant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Flame Retardant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Flame Retardant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Flame Retardant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Flame Retardant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Flame Retardant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Flame Retardant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Flame Retardant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Flame Retardant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Flame Retardant Companies
4 Sights by Product
