Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives include Henkel, Huntsman, 3M, Permabond, Lord Corporation, Loctite Adhesives, Panacol, Bostik and LORD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Type

Plant Starch Type

Polyvinyl Acetate Type

Polyacrylates Type

Others

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Aviation

Mechanical

Electrical

Chemical

Others

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Huntsman

3M

Permabond

Lord Corporation

Loctite Adhesives

Panacol

Bostik

LORD

Bison

Epoxies

ResinLab

Parex

Mapei

Araldite

Dover

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

