Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives include Henkel, Huntsman, 3M, Permabond, Lord Corporation, Loctite Adhesives, Panacol, Bostik and LORD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane Type
Plant Starch Type
Polyvinyl Acetate Type
Polyacrylates Type
Others
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Aviation
Mechanical
Electrical
Chemical
Others
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Huntsman
3M
Permabond
Lord Corporation
Loctite Adhesives
Panacol
Bostik
LORD
Bison
Epoxies
ResinLab
Parex
Mapei
Araldite
Dover
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Formaldehyde-Free Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
