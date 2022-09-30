Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) electrolysis is the electrolysis of water in a cell equipped with a solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) that is responsible for the conduction of protons, separation of product gases, and electrical insulation of the electrodes.

The PEM electrolyzer was introduced to overcome the issues of partial load, low current density, and low pressure operation currently plaguing the alkaline electrolyzer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7350840/global-proton-exchange-membranes-for-electrolysers-forecast-2022-2028-820

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nafion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers include Gore, Chemours, Asahi Kasei, AGC, Dongyue Group, Solvay, Ballard and Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nafion

Fumapem

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hydrogen Generation by Water Electrolysis

Chlor-Alkali Industry

Others

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gore

Chemours

Asahi Kasei

AGC

Dongyue Group

Solvay

Ballard

Fumatech BWT GmbH (BWT Group)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-proton-exchange-membranes-for-electrolysers-forecast-2022-2028-820-7350840

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM) for Electrolysers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Glo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-proton-exchange-membranes-for-electrolysers-forecast-2022-2028-820-7350840

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest Publications