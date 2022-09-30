Resin Coating for Aerospace Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aircraft need to withstand high climatic stress that generally damages the metal surface resulting in frequent repairs and maintenance. Aerospace Resin Coating provide better resistance against corrosion, ultraviolet rays and solar heat, fog, and other adverse weather conditions. The coating also protects the aircraft from corrosion and chemical attacks. Moreover, frequent environmental changes have also led to the rise in the requirement of coatings for aircraft. Aerospace coatings are designed to prevent temperature fluctuations, air pressure variations, and air instabilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resin Coating for Aerospace in global, including the following market information:
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Resin Coating for Aerospace companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resin Coating for Aerospace market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resin Coating for Aerospace include AkzoNobel (Mapaero), BASF SE, Hardide plc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Group, PPG Industries, Inc. and Sherwin Williams, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resin Coating for Aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
General Aviation
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Resin Coating for Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Resin Coating for Aerospace revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Resin Coating for Aerospace revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Resin Coating for Aerospace sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Resin Coating for Aerospace sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel (Mapaero)
BASF SE
Hardide plc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Hentzen Coatings
IHI Ionbond AG
Mankiewicz Group
PPG Industries, Inc.
Sherwin Williams
Zircotec
Axalta Coating Systems
Indestructible Paint
China Haohua Chemical Group
