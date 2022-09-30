Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Piroctone olamine, an ethanolamine salt of hydroxamic acid derivative named piroctone, is an antifungal agent. It is frequently used in anti-dandruff shampoos as a replacement for the compound zinc pyrithione. Piroctone olamine, when used in combination with other substances in shampoos, effectively reduced the dandruff levels and simultaneously provided hair conditioning.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care in global, including the following market information:

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity more than 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care include Kumar Organic Products, Chemspec Chemicals, Hubei Dixin Chemical, 3C Pharmchem, Somu Group, Spec Chem Industry Inc, Starchem Enterprises Limited, Yantai Aurora Chemical Co., LTD. and Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity more than 99%

Purity more than 98%

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shampoo

Hair Care Products

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kumar Organic Products

Chemspec Chemicals

Hubei Dixin Chemical

3C Pharmchem

Somu Group

Spec Chem Industry Inc

Starchem Enterprises Limited

Yantai Aurora Chemical Co., LTD.

Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd

Clariant

Kolon Life Science

Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

JSN Chemicals LTD

Junwee Chemical Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piroctone Olamine for Ha

