Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Piroctone olamine, an ethanolamine salt of hydroxamic acid derivative named piroctone, is an antifungal agent. It is frequently used in anti-dandruff shampoos as a replacement for the compound zinc pyrithione. Piroctone olamine, when used in combination with other substances in shampoos, effectively reduced the dandruff levels and simultaneously provided hair conditioning.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care in global, including the following market information:
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7350849/global-piroctone-olamine-for-hair-care-forecast-2022-2028-312
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care companies in 2021 (%)
The global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity more than 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care include Kumar Organic Products, Chemspec Chemicals, Hubei Dixin Chemical, 3C Pharmchem, Somu Group, Spec Chem Industry Inc, Starchem Enterprises Limited, Yantai Aurora Chemical Co., LTD. and Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity more than 99%
Purity more than 98%
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shampoo
Hair Care Products
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kumar Organic Products
Chemspec Chemicals
Hubei Dixin Chemical
3C Pharmchem
Somu Group
Spec Chem Industry Inc
Starchem Enterprises Limited
Yantai Aurora Chemical Co., LTD.
Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd
Clariant
Kolon Life Science
Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co., Ltd
Merck KGaA
JSN Chemicals LTD
Junwee Chemical Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piroctone Olamine for Ha
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Piroctone Olamine for Hair Care Market Research Report 2022