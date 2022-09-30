Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyester Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) composites are made up of polyester resin coupled with various fibers. Fibers manufactured from polyesters are made up of stable. Strong ion molecules, filament, tow, and fiberfill are the four basic forms of polyester. These composites are used in various end-use industries including automotive, construction, and electronics. Compared to other resins, the processing of polyester is easy, cost-effective, and it does not need post-curing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Bulk Molding Compound in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polyester Bulk Molding Compound companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Bulk Molding Compound include Astar S.A., Core Molding Technologies, IDI Composites International, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., Menzolit, Polynt SpA, Showa Denko K.K, Dasyc S.A and Lorenz Kunststofftechnik GMBH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Bulk Molding Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Bulk Molding Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Bulk Molding Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Bulk Molding Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polyester Bulk Molding Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Astar S.A.

Core Molding Technologies

IDI Composites International

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

Menzolit

Polynt SpA

Showa Denko K.K

Dasyc S.A

Lorenz Kunststofftechnik GMBH

HGGC, LLC

SDK

Huayuan Group

Mar-Bal

Yueqing SMC&BMC

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Kyocera

Jiangshi Composite

CME

Jinchuangyi Electric

Cuyahoga Plastics

Shimada

Wah Hong Ind

Retterbush Fiberglass Corporation

Beijing Red Sun Composite Material

Utek Composite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Bulk Molding Compound Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Bulk Molding C

