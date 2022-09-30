Thermal Greases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermal grease is a thermally conductive material used to connect a heat source to a thermal spreading device. With its profound performance and flexibility, you can find thermal grease at use in a variety of thermal settings, including heat sinks. Thermal grease improves a system's overall thermal conductivity effectiveness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Greases in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Greases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Greases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Thermal Greases companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Greases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Greases include 3M, Dow Corning, Parker, Laird Technologies, Sekisui Chemical, Thermo Electra, Kyocera, Acrolab and AG TermoPasty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Greases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Greases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Greases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silver Based
Copper Based
Aluminum Based
Silicon Based
Global Thermal Greases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Greases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Global Thermal Greases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Greases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Greases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Greases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Greases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Thermal Greases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Dow Corning
Parker
Laird Technologies
Sekisui Chemical
Thermo Electra
Kyocera
Acrolab
AG TermoPasty
MTC
LORD Corp
RESOL
Boyd Corporation
MG Chemicals
Timtronics
Aavid Thermalloy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Greases Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Greases Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Greases Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Greases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Greases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Greases Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Greases Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Greases Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Greases Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Greases Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Greases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Greases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Greases Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Greases Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Greases Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Greases Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermal Greases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silver Based
