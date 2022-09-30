Global and United States Parboiled Rice Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Parboiled Rice market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parboiled Rice market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Parboiled Rice market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7399500/global-united-states-parboiled-rice-2022-2028-309
White Parboiled Rice
Brown Parboiled Rice
Segment by Application
Frozen Food
Instant Dry Mixes of Soup
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Buhler
Induss
Parboiled Rice
National Rice
Udon Rice
American Rice
RISERIA PASINI
Sandstone
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Parboiled Rice Product Introduction
1.2 Global Parboiled Rice Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Parboiled Rice Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Parboiled Rice Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Parboiled Rice Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Parboiled Rice Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Parboiled Rice Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Parboiled Rice Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Parboiled Rice in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Parboiled Rice Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Parboiled Rice Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Parboiled Rice Industry Trends
1.5.2 Parboiled Rice Market Drivers
1.5.3 Parboiled Rice Market Challenges
1.5.4 Parboiled Rice Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Parboiled Rice Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 White Parboiled Rice
2.1.2 Brown Parboiled Rice
2.2 Global Parboiled Rice Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Parboiled Rice Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Parboiled Rice Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Parboiled Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) b
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications