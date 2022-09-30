Magnesium Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnesium composites are new metal matrix composites, which are widely used in aerospace and automotive industries due to their low density, good mechanical properties, better corrosion and wear resistance, and lower coefficient of thermal expansion compared to traditional metals and alloys.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnesium Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnesium Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Magnesium Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnesium Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cast Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Composites include Materion, 3M, CPS Technologies Corporation, Magnesium Elektron, Metal Cast Technologies, GKN, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH, Magontec and AMT Advanced Materials and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnesium Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnesium Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Magnesium Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cast Type

Wrought Type

Global Magnesium Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Magnesium Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Communication

Other

Global Magnesium Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Magnesium Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnesium Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnesium Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnesium Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Magnesium Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Materion

3M

CPS Technologies Corporation

Magnesium Elektron

Metal Cast Technologies

GKN

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

Magontec

AMT Advanced Materials

Kunfu Stock

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnesium Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnesium Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnesium Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnesium Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnesium Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnesium Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnesium Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnesium Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnesium Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

