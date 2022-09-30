Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microalgae for Cosmetics are a rich source of antioxidants, and microalgae are rich in vitamins, minerals and trace elements that provide anti-aging and sun protection properties. Algae have been used as humectants and thickeners in various cosmetic compositions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microalgae For Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Microalgae For Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microalgae For Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spirulina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microalgae For Cosmetics include DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Koninkliijke, Roquette Fr?res, BASF, Fuji Chemical Industries, Parry Nutraceuticals, Beijing Gingko Group and KDI Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microalgae For Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spirulina

Chlorella

Haematococcus

Others

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Whitening Creams

UV-Protection

Cosmaceuticals

Others

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Koninkliijke

Roquette Fr?res

BASF

Fuji Chemical Industries

Parry Nutraceuticals

Beijing Gingko Group

KDI Ingredients

Sinoway Industrial

INNOBIO Corporation

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algaecan Biotech

Algatechnologies

Cardax

Igene Biotechnology

Fenchem Biotek

AstaReal

Simris

Valensa International

Microphyte

Kunming Biogenic

Yemoja

Allma (Allmicroalgae)

Global EcoPower (Cyane)

Archimede Ricerche

Green A Biological

