Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Microalgae for Cosmetics are a rich source of antioxidants, and microalgae are rich in vitamins, minerals and trace elements that provide anti-aging and sun protection properties. Algae have been used as humectants and thickeners in various cosmetic compositions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microalgae For Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Microalgae For Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microalgae For Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spirulina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microalgae For Cosmetics include DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Koninkliijke, Roquette Fr?res, BASF, Fuji Chemical Industries, Parry Nutraceuticals, Beijing Gingko Group and KDI Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microalgae For Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spirulina
Chlorella
Haematococcus
Others
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Whitening Creams
UV-Protection
Cosmaceuticals
Others
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Microalgae For Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DIC Corporation
Cyanotech Corporation
Koninkliijke
Roquette Fr?res
BASF
Fuji Chemical Industries
Parry Nutraceuticals
Beijing Gingko Group
KDI Ingredients
Sinoway Industrial
INNOBIO Corporation
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
Algaecan Biotech
Algatechnologies
Cardax
Igene Biotechnology
Fenchem Biotek
AstaReal
Simris
Valensa International
Microphyte
Kunming Biogenic
Yemoja
Allma (Allmicroalgae)
Global EcoPower (Cyane)
Archimede Ricerche
Green A Biological
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microalgae For Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microalgae For Cosmetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microalgae For Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microalgae For Cosmetics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae For Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microalgae For Cosmetics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae For Cosmetics Companies
