Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenyl Hydrogen Silicone Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane include Dow Corning, Shinetsu, Wacker, Momentive, Jiangxi Bluestar Xinghuo Silicones Co., Ltd., Bayer, ICI, Shandong Dongyue Organosilicon Materials and Jiangxi Pinhan New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenyl Hydrogen Silicone Oil

Hydroxyl Terminated Phenyl Silicone Oil

Aminophenyl Silicone Oil

Others

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Chemical Industry

Textile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Others

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Methyl Phenyl Polysiloxane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Corning

Shinetsu

Wacker

Momentive

Jiangxi Bluestar Xinghuo Silicones Co., Ltd.

Bayer

ICI

Shandong Dongyue Organosilicon Materials

Jiangxi Pinhan New Material

SiSiB

Iota Silicone Oil

AB Specialty Silicones

Fuzhou Topda New Material

Dalian Yuanyong Organosilicon

Dayang Chem (Hangzhou)

Changzhou JuYou New Material Technology

