Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Protective Packaging Wrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Foam Protective Packaging Wrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Expanded Polystyrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Protective Packaging Wrap include Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, Rogers Foam Corporation, Plymouth Foam, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, Jiuding Group, Atlas Molded Products and Wisconsin Foam Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Protective Packaging Wrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Others

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Goods and Electronics

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Automotive and Auto Components

Daily Consumer Goods

Others

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Protective Packaging Wrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Protective Packaging Wrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Protective Packaging Wrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Foam Protective Packaging Wrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Plymouth Foam

SCG Packaging Public Company Limited

Jiuding Group

Atlas Molded Products

Wisconsin Foam Products

Stanley Packaging

Polycell International Pty Ltd

Get Packed

Shenzhen Prince New Material CO., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Protective Packaging Wrap Compani

