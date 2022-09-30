Global Durable Antistatic Agent Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cationic Antistatic Agent
Anionic Antistatic Agent
Nonionic Antistatic Agent
Segment by Application
Textile Industry
Plastic Industry
Coating Industry
Pulp and Paper Industry
Others
By Company
Adeka
Arkema
Sanyo Chemical
Croda
Solvay
Dow
GYC Group
Tosaf
Evonik
KAO Group
Palsgaard
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Durable Antistatic Agent Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Durable Antistatic Agent
1.2 Durable Antistatic Agent Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Durable Antistatic Agent Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cationic Antistatic Agent
1.2.3 Anionic Antistatic Agent
1.2.4 Nonionic Antistatic Agent
1.3 Durable Antistatic Agent Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Durable Antistatic Agent Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textile Industry
1.3.3 Plastic Industry
1.3.4 Coating Industry
1.3.5 Pulp and Paper Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Durable Antistatic Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Durable Antistatic Agent Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Durable Antistatic Agent Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Durable Antistatic Agent Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Durable Antistatic Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Durable Antistatic Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Durable Antistatic Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Durable Antistatic Agent Estimates and Forecasts (
