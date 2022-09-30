Global and United States Takeaway Food Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Takeaway Food market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Takeaway Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Takeaway Food market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Veg

Non-Veg

Segment by Application

Fast-Food Chain Restaurants

Online Channels

Independent Restaurants

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Delivery Hero Holding

Foodpanda

Just Eat Holding

Takeaway

Grubhub

Domino's Pizza

Snapfinger

Pizza Hut

Foodler

Mobo Systems

Zomato Media

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Takeaway Food Product Introduction

1.2 Global Takeaway Food Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Takeaway Food Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Takeaway Food Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Takeaway Food Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Takeaway Food Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Takeaway Food Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Takeaway Food Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Takeaway Food in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Takeaway Food Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Takeaway Food Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Takeaway Food Industry Trends

1.5.2 Takeaway Food Market Drivers

1.5.3 Takeaway Food Market Challenges

1.5.4 Takeaway Food Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Takeaway Food Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Veg

2.1.2 Non-Veg

2.2 Global Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Takeaway Food Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Takeaway Food Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Takeaway Food Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States

