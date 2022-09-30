Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Transparent & Non-Transparent PET
Recycled PET
Segment by Application
Bottles
Films
Others
By Company
Indorama Ventures Limited
Mitsubishi Chemical
SABIC
BASF
Alpek
Nan Ya Plastics
DuPont
Reliance Industries
Far Eastern New Century
Mitsui Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins
1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Transparent & Non-Transparent PET
1.2.3 Recycled PET
1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bottles
1.3.3 Films
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
