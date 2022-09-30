Monkeypox Test Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monkeypox Test Kit in global, including the following market information:
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Monkeypox Test Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monkeypox Test Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 30 Minutes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monkeypox Test Kit include Roche, Trivitron Healthcare, BGI, Biochain(Beijing)Science-Technology, Kinghawk Pharmaceutical, New Industries Biomedical Engineering, Orient Gene Biotech, Biotest Biotech and Wondfo Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monkeypox Test Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market, by Time Required for Testing, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Time Required for Testing, 2021 (%)
Less Than 30 Minutes
30-60 Minutes
More Than 60 Minutes
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Monkeypox Test Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Monkeypox Test Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Monkeypox Test Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Monkeypox Test Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche
Trivitron Healthcare
BGI
Biochain(Beijing)Science-Technology
Kinghawk Pharmaceutical
New Industries Biomedical Engineering
Orient Gene Biotech
Biotest Biotech
Wondfo Biotech
Rendu Biotechnology
Bohui Innovation Biotechnology Group
Bioperfectus Technologies
ZJ Bio-Tech
Daan Gene
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monkeypox Test Kit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Time Required for Testing
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monkeypox Test Kit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monkeypox Test Kit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Monkeypox Test Kit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monkeypox Test Kit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Monkeypox Test Kit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monkeypox Test Kit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monkeypox Test Kit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monkeypox Test Kit Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Time Required for Test
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications