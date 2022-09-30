Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Snacks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods include Pure Kana, CV Sciences, TIsodiol International, Elixinol Global, Charlottes Web Holdings, Canopy Growth, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis and MGC Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Snacks

Supplements

Beverages

Others

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Hospital

Online Sale

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pure Kana

CV Sciences

TIsodiol International

Elixinol Global

Charlottes Web Holdings

Canopy Growth

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis

MGC Pharmaceuticals

Creso Pharma

Cronos Group

Curaleaf Holdings

Green Thumbs Industries

Tilray

TGOD Holdings

Ecofibre

Colorado Botanicals

Zoetic International PLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Foods Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

