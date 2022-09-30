Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Point of care portable or handheld hematology analyzers use disposable cartridges with the necessary reagents and collect a patient sample using a drop of blood taken from the patient?s finger. Traditional hematology analyzers use drawn blood samples and do not provide quick results as the point of care-based analyzer does.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Point of Care Hematology Analyzer in global, including the following market information:
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Point of Care Hematology Analyzer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3-Part Differentiation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Point of Care Hematology Analyzer include Abbott, PixCell Medical, Drucker Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, Diatron, HORIBA Medical and Norma Instruments Zrt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Point of Care Hematology Analyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3-Part Differentiation
5-Part Differentiation
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Laboratories
Commercial Service Providers
Government Reference Laboratories
Research and Academic Institutes
Blood Banks
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Point of Care Hematology Analyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Point of Care Hematology Analyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Point of Care Hematology Analyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Point of Care Hematology Analyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
PixCell Medical
Drucker Diagnostics
PTS Diagnostics
Sysmex Corporation
Sight Diagnostics
Diatron
HORIBA Medical
Norma Instruments Zrt
Hemocue
EKF Diagnostics
Sterilab Services
Radiometer Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Care Hematology Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
