Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A genetically modified mouse or genetically engineered mouse model (GEMM) is?a mouse (Mus musculus) that has had its genome altered through the use of genetic engineering techniques. Genetically modified mice are commonly used for research or as animal models of human diseases, and are also used for research on genes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transgenic Mice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) include The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo, Janvier Labs, GemPharmatech, GenOway, Applied StemCell and Fred Hutch and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transgenic Mice
Knockout Mice
Other
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Basic Research
Drug Discovery
Toxicity Test
Hereditary Disease Study
Others
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Jackson Laboratory
Charles River Laboratories
Taconic Biosciences
Envigo
Janvier Labs
GemPharmatech
GenOway
Applied StemCell
Fred Hutch
Mary Lyon Centre
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications