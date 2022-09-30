Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Immunodeficient mice are invaluable tools for immunology, infectious disease, oncology, hematopoietic, and regenerative medicine studies. They can serve as hosts for engraftment of mouse tumor cells, human cancer cell lines, patient-derived xenograft tumors, and many aspects of the human immune system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunodeficient Mouse Models in global, including the following market information:
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Immunodeficient Mouse Models companies in 2021 (%)
The global Immunodeficient Mouse Models market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Immunodeficient Models Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Immunodeficient Mouse Models include The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo, Janvier Labs, GemPharmatech, GenOway, Applied StemCell and Fred Hutch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Immunodeficient Mouse Models manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional Immunodeficient Models
Severe Immunodeficient Models
Next-generation Severe Immunodeficient Models
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Immunology
Infectious Disease
Cancer
Stem Cell Biology
Other
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Immunodeficient Mouse Models revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Immunodeficient Mouse Models revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Immunodeficient Mouse Models sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Immunodeficient Mouse Models sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Jackson Laboratory
Charles River Laboratories
Taconic Biosciences
Envigo
Janvier Labs
GemPharmatech
GenOway
Applied StemCell
Fred Hutch
Mary Lyon Centre
Hera BioLabs
Champions Oncology
AXENIS
Pharmatest
Lonza
Biocytogen
Altogen Labs
Cyagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Immunodeficient Mouse Models Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Immunodeficient Mouse Models Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunodeficient Mouse Models Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunodeficient Mouse Models Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunodeficient Mouse Models Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunodeficient Mouse Models Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
