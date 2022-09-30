Germ Free Mice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Germ-free mice lack all microorganisms (as determined within the limitations of the detection methods available) and are housed in tightly controlled and monitored isolators to prevent contamination. They are microbiologically sterile; no living organisms can be cultured from germ-free mouse specimens.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Germ Free Mice in global, including the following market information:
Global Germ Free Mice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Germ Free Mice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Germ Free Mice companies in 2021 (%)
The global Germ Free Mice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular Mice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Germ Free Mice include The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo, Janvier Labs, GemPharmatech, GenOway, Applied StemCell and Fred Hutch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Germ Free Mice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Germ Free Mice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Germ Free Mice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Regular Mice
NCG mice
Other
Global Germ Free Mice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Germ Free Mice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Immunology
Infectious Disease
Cancer
Stem Cell Biology
Other
Global Germ Free Mice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Germ Free Mice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Germ Free Mice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Germ Free Mice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Germ Free Mice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Germ Free Mice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Jackson Laboratory
Charles River Laboratories
Taconic Biosciences
Envigo
Janvier Labs
GemPharmatech
GenOway
Applied StemCell
Fred Hutch
Mary Lyon Centre
Hera BioLabs
Champions Oncology
AXENIS
Pharmatest
Lonza
Biocytogen
Altogen Labs
Cyagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Germ Free Mice Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Germ Free Mice Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Germ Free Mice Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Germ Free Mice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Germ Free Mice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Germ Free Mice Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Germ Free Mice Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Germ Free Mice Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Germ Free Mice Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Germ Free Mice Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Germ Free Mice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Germ Free Mice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Germ Free Mice Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Germ Free Mice Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Germ Free Mice Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Germ Free Mice Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Germ Free Mice Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Regular Mice
4.1.3 NC
