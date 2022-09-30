Turmeric Gummies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Turmeric gummies are gummies that contain curcumin. Curcumin has natural, powerful anti-inflammatory properties and powerful antioxidants that can help fight chronic inflammation in the body. It also fights free radicals and the oxidative damage they can cause.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Turmeric Gummies in global, including the following market information:
Global Turmeric Gummies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Turmeric Gummies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Turmeric Gummies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Turmeric Gummies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
No Added Sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Turmeric Gummies include Nordic Naturals, Nature Made, Viteey, Qunol, BioSchwartz, Wellness Creations and Maju Superfoods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Turmeric Gummies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Turmeric Gummies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Turmeric Gummies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
No Added Sugar
Contains Added Sugar
Global Turmeric Gummies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Turmeric Gummies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Drinks
Medicine
Global Turmeric Gummies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Turmeric Gummies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Turmeric Gummies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Turmeric Gummies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Turmeric Gummies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Turmeric Gummies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nordic Naturals
Nature Made
Viteey
Qunol
BioSchwartz
Wellness Creations
Maju Superfoods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Turmeric Gummies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Turmeric Gummies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Turmeric Gummies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Turmeric Gummies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Turmeric Gummies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Turmeric Gummies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Turmeric Gummies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Turmeric Gummies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Turmeric Gummies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Turmeric Gummies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Turmeric Gummies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Turmeric Gummies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Turmeric Gummies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turmeric Gummies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Turmeric Gummies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turmeric Gummies Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Turmeric Gummies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
