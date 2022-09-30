Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy can be applied in the standard way (i.e. intravenously) or subcutaneous and intramuscular

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoclonal Antibodies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy include Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Baxter International, Amgen, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Pfizer and Novo Nordisk A/S and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Immunoglobulin

Cytokines

Blood Factors

Others

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumers Aged 18 and Younger

Consumers Aged 19 to 44

Consumers Aged 45 to 64

Consumers Aged 65 and Older

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sterile Injections Compounding Pharmacy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Gilead Sciences

Baxter International

Amgen

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Pfizer

Novo Nordisk A/S

