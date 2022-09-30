COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test in global, including the following market information:

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test companies in 2021 (%)

The global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Tipped Swabs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, 3M Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Lucira Health, Mesa Biotech, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG and QIAGEN N.V., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non-Woven

Others

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital & Clinic

Laboratories & Diagnostics Centers

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Holding AG

Becton Dickinson & Company

3M Corporation

BioMerieux SA

Lucira Health

Mesa Biotech, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

QIAGEN N.V.

Cepheid

LumiraDx Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Quidel Corporation

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Sherlock Biosciences

PrivaPath Diagnostics Limited

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

