Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

COPD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment include Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, GE Healthcare, Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Abbott and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

COPD

Diabetes

Cardiopathy

Others

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Hospice Care

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

GE Healthcare

Biotronik

Nihon Kohden

Abbott

Honeywell

SHL Telemedicine

TeleMedCare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehealth Patient Monitoring Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1

