Handheld OCT Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a Non-invasive Diagnostic Instrument for Retinal Imaging, Handheld OCT is Designed to Provide Convenient and Flexible Diagnosis of Physiological and Pathological Conditions of the Eye. Handheld OCT Helps Facilitate the Widespread Adoption of OCT in Bedside Diagnostics (e.g., Neonatal, Pediatric, Bedridden Elderly, Home Remote Diagnostics), As Well As Diagnostic-driven Treatment of Major Vision Threats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld OCT Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Handheld OCT Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Handheld OCT Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spectral Domain OCT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Handheld OCT Devices include Leica Microsystems, Alcon, Zeiss, NIDEK, Visionix, Thorlabs, PhotoniCare, Michelson Diagnostics and Topcon Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Handheld OCT Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spectral Domain OCT

Scanning Source OCT

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Specialized Hospital

Clinic

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Handheld OCT Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Handheld OCT Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Handheld OCT Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Handheld OCT Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Leica Microsystems

Alcon

Zeiss

NIDEK

Visionix

Thorlabs

PhotoniCare

Michelson Diagnostics

Topcon Healthcare

Heidelberg Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Handheld OCT Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Handheld OCT Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Handheld OCT Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Handheld OCT Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Handheld OCT Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Handheld OCT Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Handheld OCT Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Handheld OCT Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Handheld OCT Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Handheld OCT Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld OCT Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld OCT Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld OCT Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld OCT Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld OCT Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

