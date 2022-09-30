Traffic Marking Paints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Marking Paints in global, including the following market information:
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kilo MT)
Global top five Traffic Marking Paints companies in 2020 (%)
The global Traffic Marking Paints market was valued at 3239.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3778.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Traffic Marking Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Thermoplastic Marking Paint
Waterbased Marking Paint
Solvent Based Marking Paint
Two-Component Road Marking Paint
Others
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Roads & Streets
Parking Lot
Airport
Other
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Traffic Marking Paints revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Traffic Marking Paints revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Traffic Marking Paints sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Key companies Traffic Marking Paints sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Sherwin-Williams
Swarco AG
Nippon Paint
Ennis Flint
Hempel
Geveko Markings
PPG Industries
Asian Paints PPG
SealMaster
Reda National Co.
LANINO
TATU
Zhejiang Brother
Zhejiang Yuanguang
Luteng Tuliao
Rainbow Brand
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traffic Marking Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traffic Marking Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traffic Marking Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Traffic Marking Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Traffic Marking Paints Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traffic Marking Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traffic Marking Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traffic Marking Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Traffic Marking Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Traffic Marking Paints Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Marking Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Traffic Marking Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Marking Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Marking Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Marking Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
