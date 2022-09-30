Concrete Floor Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Floor Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Concrete Floor Coatings companies in 2020 (%)
The global Concrete Floor Coatings market was valued at 2465.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2735.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Concrete Floor Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Epoxy-Based Concrete Floor
Polyaspartic Concrete Floor
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Concrete Floor Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
DSM
RPM International
BASF
The Sherwin-Williams
Tennant
Nippon Paint
Ardex
United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL)
Elite Crete Systems
Behr Process
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Floor Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Floor Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Floor Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Floor Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Floor Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Floor Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Floor Coatings Companies
4 Sig
