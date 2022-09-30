Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)
Global top five Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power companies in 2020 (%)
The global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power market was valued at 904.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 840.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Solvent Base
Water-Based
Powder
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Coal-fired Power Generation
Gas Power Generation
Fuel Power Generation
Other
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG
AkzoNobel.Co
Hempel A/S
Jotun
Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co.Ltd
RPM International
Sherwin-Williams Company
Taicang Kailin Paint Co.Ltd
Jiangsu Lanling Chemical Co
YUNG CHI PAINT & VARNISH MFG. CO.,LTD
Wuhan twin tigers Coating Co., Ltd.
Anhui Linghu lacquer Co. LTD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Coatings for Thermal Power Product Type
3.8
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/