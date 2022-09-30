Global and Japan Industrial Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Industrial Paints market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Industrial Paints market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Powder
Pre-treatmen
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Shipping Industry
Transportation Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AkzoNobel N.V.
BASF
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint Holdings
RPM International
The Sherwin-Williams
Kansai Paint
The Valspar
Axalta Coating Systems
Jotun A/S
Roto Polymers And Chemicals
NOROO Paint & Coatings
Weilburger Coatings GmbH
The Chemours Company
Milliken & Company
Whitford Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.2.4 Powder
1.2.5 Pre-treatmen
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Shipping Industry
1.3.4 Transportation Industry
1.3.5 Metallurgical Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial Paints Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Industrial Paints Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Industrial Paints, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Industrial Paints Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Industrial Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Industrial Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Industrial Paints Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Industrial Paints Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Industrial Paints Competitor Landscape by Players
