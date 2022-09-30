Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Sided Copper-clad Laminate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate include Kingboard Laminates Group, Shengyi Technology Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, DuPont, AGC, Rogers Corporation, Chang Chun Group, MJ Material Technology and Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Sided Copper-clad Laminate

Single Sided Copper-clad Laminate

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer

Communication

Instrumentation

Digital Television

Satellite

Radar

Other

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingboard Laminates Group

Shengyi Technology Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

DuPont

AGC

Rogers Corporation

Chang Chun Group

MJ Material Technology

Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant

Sumitomo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Copper Clad Laminate Players in Globa

