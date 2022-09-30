FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate in global, including the following market information:

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate companies in 2021 (%)

The global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Common FR-4 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate include Kingboard Laminates Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Panasonic, Rogers Corporation, Chang Chun Group, Goldenmax Manufacturing, Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Common FR-4

Mid-Tg FR-4

High-Tg FR-4

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer

Communication

Instrumentation

Digital Television

Satellite

Radar

Other

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingboard Laminates Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Panasonic

Rogers Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Goldenmax Manufacturing

Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant

Sumitomo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FR-4 Copper Clad Laminate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FR-4 Copper Clad Laminat

