Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global market has witnessed growth in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increase in the demand for remote monitoring devices. Increasing incidences of hypertension due to eating habits, stress, and changing lifestyles are contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices include Omron Healthcare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qardio, Inc, iHealth Labs Inc., ForaCare Suisse AG, Welch Allyn, A&D Medical Inc., Beurer GmbH and Microlife AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Wi-Fi Based/4G

Bluetooth Based

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qardio, Inc

iHealth Labs Inc.

ForaCare Suisse AG

Welch Allyn

A&D Medical Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Microlife AG

Withings

Kaz Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Technology

1.3 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Product Type

