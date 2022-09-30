Minimally Surgery Robot Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Minimally Surgery Robot in global, including the following market information:
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Minimally Surgery Robot companies in 2021 (%)
The global Minimally Surgery Robot market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spine Surgery Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Minimally Surgery Robot include Intuitive Surgical, Asensus Surgical, CMR Surgical, Avatera Medical, Meerecompany, Medtronic, Titan Medical, Shanghai Microport and WEGO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Minimally Surgery Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spine Surgery Robot
Joint Surgery Robot
Laparoscopic Surgery Robot
Others
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Minimally Surgery Robot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Minimally Surgery Robot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Minimally Surgery Robot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Minimally Surgery Robot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intuitive Surgical
Asensus Surgical
CMR Surgical
Avatera Medical
Meerecompany
Medtronic
Titan Medical
Shanghai Microport
WEGO
Mazor Robotics
Medtech S.A
TINA VI Medical Technologies
TransEnterix
Stryker
THINK Surgical
Venus Concept
Medrobotics
Globus Medical
Shenzhen Edge Medical (Jingfeng Medical)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Minimally Surgery Robot Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Minimally Surgery Robot Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Minimally Surgery Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Minimally Surgery Robot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Minimally Surgery Robot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Minimally Surgery Robot Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minimally Surgery Robot Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Minimally Surgery Robot Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Minimally Surgery Robot Companies
4 Sights by Product
