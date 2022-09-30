Dental Zirconia Pucks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Zirconia Pucks in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Zirconia Pucks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Zirconia Pucks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Translucency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Zirconia Pucks include Zotion, Argen, Sagemax, Kuraray Noritake, GC Corporation, TOSOH, 3M, Bloomden and Shenzhen Upcera, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Zirconia Pucks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Translucency

High Translucency

Ultra High Translucency

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Others

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Zirconia Pucks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Zirconia Pucks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Zirconia Pucks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Zirconia Pucks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zotion

Argen

Sagemax

Kuraray Noritake

GC Corporation

TOSOH

3M

Bloomden

Shenzhen Upcera

Shenzhen YUCERA Dental Material

Honchon Technology

KINGCH

Elers Medical Composites

Labcera

Silide Ceramic Technology

Yilink Medical

Shenzhen Yurucheng Dental Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Zirconia Pucks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Zirconia Pucks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Zirconia Pucks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Zirconia Pucks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Zirconia Pucks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Zirconia Pucks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Zirconia Pucks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

