Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The orthopedic pedicle screws market is witnessing the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws that offer biocompatibility and better stability. These screws are non-toxic and are not physiologically reactive, and hence, do not lead to immunological rejection. The use of orthopedic pedicle screw system is increasing significantly in spine surgery owing to its ability to achieve the rigid spinal fixation. However, the loosening of screws is one of the major complications in posterior spinal instrumentation. As a result, researchers are focusing on developing carbon fiber/polyetheretherketone orthopedic pedicle screws that can mitigate this issue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Pedicle Screw in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orthopedic Pedicle Screw companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Pedicle Screw include Alphatec Holdings, B. Braun, Captiva Spine, CarboFix Orthopedics, Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik, Genesys Orthopedic Systems, Globus Medical, HPI Implants and Johnson and Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orthopedic Pedicle Screw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Titanium Alloys

Unalloyed Titanium

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialized Clinics

Others

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alphatec Holdings

B. Braun

Captiva Spine

CarboFix Orthopedics

Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik

Genesys Orthopedic Systems

Globus Medical

HPI Implants

Johnson and Johnson

Medacta Group

Medtronic

Nuvasive

Orthofix Medical

OrthoPediatrics

Safe Orthopaedics

Spinal Elements

Spineart SA

SpineCraft

SpineGuard

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies

