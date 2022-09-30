Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The orthopedic pedicle screws market is witnessing the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws that offer biocompatibility and better stability. These screws are non-toxic and are not physiologically reactive, and hence, do not lead to immunological rejection. The use of orthopedic pedicle screw system is increasing significantly in spine surgery owing to its ability to achieve the rigid spinal fixation. However, the loosening of screws is one of the major complications in posterior spinal instrumentation. As a result, researchers are focusing on developing carbon fiber/polyetheretherketone orthopedic pedicle screws that can mitigate this issue.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Pedicle Screw in global, including the following market information:
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Orthopedic Pedicle Screw companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Pedicle Screw include Alphatec Holdings, B. Braun, Captiva Spine, CarboFix Orthopedics, Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik, Genesys Orthopedic Systems, Globus Medical, HPI Implants and Johnson and Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Orthopedic Pedicle Screw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel
Titanium Alloys
Unalloyed Titanium
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Specialized Clinics
Others
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Orthopedic Pedicle Screw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alphatec Holdings
B. Braun
Captiva Spine
CarboFix Orthopedics
Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik
Genesys Orthopedic Systems
Globus Medical
HPI Implants
Johnson and Johnson
Medacta Group
Medtronic
Nuvasive
Orthofix Medical
OrthoPediatrics
Safe Orthopaedics
Spinal Elements
Spineart SA
SpineCraft
SpineGuard
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedic Pedicle Screw Companies
4 S
