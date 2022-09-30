Mouse Breeding Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mouse Breeding Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mouse Breeding Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mouse Purification Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mouse Breeding Services include The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo, Janvier Labs, GemPharmatech, GenOway, Applied StemCell and Fred Hutch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mouse Breeding Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mouse Purification Service
Assisted Reproductive
Cryopreservation & Resuscitation
Other
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Basic Research
Efficacy Evaluation
Drug Toxicity Test
Disease Treatment
Other
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mouse Breeding Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mouse Breeding Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Jackson Laboratory
Charles River Laboratories
Taconic Biosciences
Envigo
Janvier Labs
GemPharmatech
GenOway
Applied StemCell
Fred Hutch
Mary Lyon Centre
Hera BioLabs
Champions Oncology
AXENIS
Pharmatest
Lonza
Biocytogen
Altogen Labs
PolyGene
InVivos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mouse Breeding Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mouse Breeding Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mouse Breeding Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mouse Breeding Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mouse Breeding Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mouse Breeding Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mouse Breeding Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mouse Breeding Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mouse Breeding Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mouse Breeding Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mouse Breeding Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
