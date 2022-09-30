Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In medicine, Dialyzer is a tool to finishing dialysis which is a process for removing waste and excess water from the blood and is used primarily as an artificial replacement for lost kidney function in people with kidney failure. Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzers are Dialyzers fulfilled with hollow fibers. The hollow fibers are where the real work of dialysis goes on. The case and endcaps are basically support structures to hold the fibers in place. Each dialyzer has thousands of these fibers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Flux Membranes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer include Fresenius, Baxter, NIKKISO, Toray, NIPRO, B. Braun, Asahi Kasei, Bain Medical and Medica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Flux Membranes
High Flux Membranes
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Dialysis Centers
Other
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fresenius
Baxter
NIKKISO
Toray
NIPRO
B. Braun
Asahi Kasei
Bain Medical
Medica
SB-Kawasumi Laboratories
WEIGAO
Allmed
Farmasol
Shanghai Peony Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Hollow-Fiber Dialyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Hollow-Fiber D
