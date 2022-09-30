Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Absorbable hemostatic material is a kind of biomedical material that can be used to stop bleeding quickly and be absorbed by the human body within a certain period of time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Absorbable Haemostat in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Powder Absorbable Haemostat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powder Absorbable Haemostat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modified Polymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Absorbable Haemostat include Johnson & Johnson, BD, Hemostasis, LLC, Boz Medical, Singclean Medical Products, Volkmann MedizinTechnik, Starsil and Biotemed Biomaterials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Absorbable Haemostat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modified Polymer
Plant Starch
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powder Absorbable Haemostat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powder Absorbable Haemostat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powder Absorbable Haemostat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Powder Absorbable Haemostat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
BD
Hemostasis, LLC
Boz Medical
Singclean Medical Products
Volkmann MedizinTechnik
Starsil
Biotemed Biomaterials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Absorbable Haemostat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Absorbable Haemostat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Absorbable Haemostat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Absorbable Haemostat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Absorbable Haemostat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Absorbable Haemostat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
