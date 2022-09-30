Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An absorbable hemostatic agent or dressing is a device intended to produce hemostasis by accelerating the clotting process of blood. It is absorbable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing in global, including the following market information:

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hemostatic Gauze Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing include Johnson & Johnson, BD, Baxter, B.Braun, Cura Medical, GELITA MEDICAL, Curasan AG, Meril Life Sciences and Zhonghui Shengxi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemostatic Gauze

Gelatin Sponge

Styptic Powder

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

BD

Baxter

B.Braun

Cura Medical

GELITA MEDICAL

Curasan AG

Meril Life Sciences

Zhonghui Shengxi

Beijing Datsing Bio-tech

Guizhou Jin Jiu Biotech

Beijing Tech-Bio-Med Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Foryou Medical

Saikesaisi Holdings Group

Biotemed

Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Absorbable Hemostatic Agent and Dressing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 A

