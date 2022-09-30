Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The 'Open System' is the newer type of colon hydrotherapy, whereas the 'Closed System' is the old way of doing colonics. Why is there a newer system? Because it's regarded as much safer, gentler and more effective than the old method of colon hydrotherapy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Complete Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine include Herrmann Apparatebau, Transcom, Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp, Humares, CREATE, DTA Medical, CleanColon Italy, CLEM Prevention and Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Complete Equipment
Assembly Equipment
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Home
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Herrmann Apparatebau
Transcom
Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp
Humares
CREATE
DTA Medical
CleanColon Italy
CLEM Prevention
Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology
An Tong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Open System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open System Colon Hydrother
