Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Conventional closed systems require a therapist to insert a speculum into the client?s rectum and then attach a disposable hose. A pressurized stream of water is then delivered through the attached hose. When the colon is filled & pressure reaches maximum levels the therapist manually drains the colon back through the hose. Water pressure & temperature within the colon must be monitored constantly to avoid leakage or perforation, requiring the constant attention of the therapist.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Complete Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine include Herrmann Apparatebau, Transcom, Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp, Humares, CREATE, DTA Medical, CleanColon Italy, CLEM Prevention and Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Complete Equipment

Assembly Equipment

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Home

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Herrmann Apparatebau

Transcom

Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corp

Humares

CREATE

DTA Medical

CleanColon Italy

CLEM Prevention

Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology

An Tong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Close System Colon Hydrotherapy Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Close System C

