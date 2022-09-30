Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sterile compounds include dosage forms like injections, eye drops, and infusions. Because of this, there?s a higher?risk?of infection or serious problems if contaminants get into the medication. So, sterile compounds are made in a special environment with additional requirements to minimize this risk.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sterile Compounding Pharmacy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injections Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sterile Compounding Pharmacy include PharMEDium Services, B. Braun Group, Fagron, Wedgewood Pharmacy, New Compounding Pharma, Medisca, Fresenius Kabi, Advanced Pharma and AIN GROUP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sterile Compounding Pharmacy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injections
Eye Drops
Infusions
Others
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumers Aged 18 and Younger
Consumers Aged 19 to 44
Consumers Aged 45 to 64
Consumers Aged 65 and Older
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sterile Compounding Pharmacy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sterile Compounding Pharmacy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PharMEDium Services
B. Braun Group
Fagron
Wedgewood Pharmacy
New Compounding Pharma
Medisca
Fresenius Kabi
Advanced Pharma
AIN GROUP
Nihon Chouzai
Sogo Medical
Dougherty?s Pharmacy
Apollo Pharmacy
Downing Labs
Qol Holdings
Olympia Pharmacy
PUMCH
Triangle Compounding Pharmacy
Peking University First Hospital
Affiliated Hospital of Guangdong Public Institution of Medicine
Lorraine's Pharmacy
PLAGH
Institutional Pharmacy Solutions
Ruijin Hospital
Belle Sante
Byculla Pharmacy&Stores
Royal Chemists
Village Compounding Pharmacy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sterile Comp
