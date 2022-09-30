Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
There?s a higher?risk?of infection or serious problems if contaminants get into the medication. So, sterile compounds are made in a special environment with additional requirements to minimize this risk.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-infectives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy include Baxter, B. Braun, Fresenius Kabi, Kelun Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, JW Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical and Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-infectives
Blood Factors
Immunotherapies
Others
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumers Aged 18 and Younger
Consumers Aged 19 to 44
Consumers Aged 45 to 64
Consumers Aged 65 and Older
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baxter
B. Braun
Fresenius Kabi
Kelun Pharma
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
JW Pharmaceutical
Pfizer
Teva Pharmaceutical
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group
King York
Cisen
Lummy
Grand Life Sciences
Medisan
BBCA Pharmaceutical
Biokin Pharmaceutical
Xi'an Libang Pharmaceutical
Lionco Pharmaceutical
China Meheco Kangli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sterile Infusions Compounding Pharmacy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
